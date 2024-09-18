Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is excited to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month from Sunday, September 15, 2024, through Tuesday, October 15, 2024, by introducing two new limited-edition flavors: Arroz Con Leche and Flan. These new flavors, in addition to several new equations, pay tribute to beloved Latin American desserts, offering customers a taste of tradition with a modern frozen twist.

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, Chill-N invites guests to enjoy these culturally inspired flavors infused into its signature, made-to-order flash-frozen ice cream. Guests can explore the diversity of Latin flavors through these special creations, drawing on centuries-old traditions from across the Caribbean, Central and South America.

New Flavor Highlights:

● Arroz Con Leche: A creamy, cinnamon-infused ice cream inspired by the classic Latin rice pudding dessert, perfect for those who love a sweet and comforting flavor. ● Flan: This indulgent, caramel-forward ice cream is a tribute to the famous custard dessert, offering a rich and smooth texture with hints of vanilla and caramel.

Hispanic Heritage Month Equations

● Guava with Honey

● Mango Sorbet

● Arroz con Leche

● Flan

● Passionfruit with Coconut Shavings

● Coffee (cafecito/cortadito)

● NY Cheesecake mixed with Dulce de Leche (Queso Paisa / Arequipe fusion) ● Chocolate mixed with Banana

“We’re proud to honor Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating the flavors that resonate with so many of our guests,” said David Leonardo, CEO of Chill-N. “Our new Arroz Con Leche and Flan flavors are our way of sharing the culinary traditions of Latin America, while also offering a modern twist that everyone can enjoy.”

Chill-N is known for its innovative, made-to-order flash-frozen ice cream, providing a creamy and rich texture like no other. Guests can further customize their orders with a variety of bases like milk, yogurt or alt-milk options such as coconut or almond, and mix-ins like fruits, candies and sauces to create their perfect treat.

Offer Details:

● New Flavors: Arroz Con Leche and Flan

● Dates: Available from Sunday, September 15, 2024, through Tuesday, October 15, 2024

● Locations: Available at all Chill-N locations

Chill-N invites everyone to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by indulging in these limited-edition flavors and sharing in the joy of Latin culture through the universal language of ice cream.