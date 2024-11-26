This holiday season, Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is stirring up festive flavors that capture the warmth and nostalgia of classic holiday treats. Starting now, fans can indulge in seasonal flavors like Pumpkin Pie and Apple Pie, with Hot Cocoa and Red Velvet arriving in December. Made with fresh, high-quality ingredients, these limited-time flavors are available at all Chill-N locations. And early next year, Chill-N is launching its annual collaboration with South Florida’s own Knaus Berry Farms, which will be available for a limited time in select locations.

“The holidays are a time to come together with loved ones, so we wanted to bring out flavors that add something special to the season,” said Donna Golik, founder of Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream. “From Pumpkin Pie to Red Velvet, these flavors bring back memories of family gatherings and celebrations — perfect to enjoy with friends, family, or even as a treat just for yourself!”

Chill-N’s holiday flavors are crafted to order using the brand’s innovative nitrogen process, which flash freezes the ice cream at 320 degrees below zero. This technique not only captures the rich and creamy essence of each flavor but also adds a layer of fun for customers as they watch their treat come to life before their eyes.

Here’s how it works: Customers begin by selecting their portion size and base, with options including milk, yogurt and alternative milks such as coconut, almond or oat. Next, they can choose from a variety of flavors, now including holiday offerings like Pumpkin Pie, Hot Cocoa and Apple Pie. Premium toppings — think candies and cookies — allow for endless customizations, creating a unique experience each time.

Since its inception in 2012, Chill-N has become famous for its unique flavors and combinations. Additionally, the brand’s proprietary software, hardware and technology allows Chill-N to rapidly produce large quantities of ice cream without sacrificing consistency or individuality. And the holidays are no exception.

“Chill-N loves to mix things up with our flavors, especially around the holidays,” said Golik. “Our holiday lineup is the ultimate treat for ice cream lovers, bringing seasonal favorites to life in a fun and delicious way.”