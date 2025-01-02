Chipotle Mexican Grill announced that its partnership with Strava, the app for active people with more than 135 million users in more than 190 countries, is back and bigger than ever in 2025. Chipotle is launching its first-ever international Strava segment challenge for participants to compete to win free Lifestyle Bowls for a year, plus free Chipotle for their city. New in 2025, the initiative extends beyond the U.S., connecting and motivating Chipotle’s running community across 25 cities in North America and Europe, including New York City, London, Paris, Toronto and more. See all locations at chipotle.com/city-challenge. People can also complete the segment by walking or in a wheelchair. The cities participating in the competition are the top 25 cities that eat the most Chipotle.

“Last year, we learned about the literal great lengths that our fans will go to for free Chipotle. Participants logged more than 9.25 million miles on ‘Chipotle segments,’ the equivalent of circling the planet more than 370 times,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer, Chipotle. “After seeing the passion our fans had for the initial launch with Strava, we had to increase access to the competition and raise the stakes.”

Chipotle x Strava: The City Challenge

Chipotle has partnered with Strava to create 25 “Chipotle segments,” which are portions of roads and trails created by the Strava community where athletes can find friendly competition by chasing the fastest times on the leaderboard. Starting today through January 31, fans will have the opportunity to compete for Local Legend Status (LCL), an award for the individual who completes the segment the most times. Chipotle will reward the Local Legend in each city with free Lifestyle Bowls for a year.2

New this year, every city with a Chipotle segment will also compete to see who can collectively complete the highest mileage on the segment. The cities’ progress will be tracked on the “Chipotle x Strava: The City Challenge” heatmap, a first-of-its-kind leaderboard showing daily updates of each city’s performance. The city that wins will score a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) entrée offer for their entire city valid on instore orders on a future date to be announced by Chipotle. This will be the first time Strava segments will be in direct competition with each other as part of a brand-sponsored competition.

No Quitters Day Is Better With Friends

The second Friday of January is known as “Quitters Day,” the day people are most likely to forfeit New Year’s resolutions. Since 2023, Chipotle has celebrated “No Quitters Day” and rewarded guests who sustained healthy habits all month. As Chipotle enters its third year celebrating “No Quitters Day,” the company is creating a motivational text message community via SMS to help guests achieve their goals.

How It Works:

From January 2 – January 9, guests can visit chipotle.com/lsb-text to join the “Goals, Gym, Guac” text message community. Throughout January, Chipotle will text its community with exclusive content from top creators, motivational texts and affirmations, plus a first chance to score a free Chipotle Lifestyle Bowl. On “No Quitters Day,” Friday, January 10, members will be texted with instructions to get one of 50,000 free Lifestyle Bowls.

“It’s well known that having an accountability buddy makes it easier to accomplish wellness goals,” said Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Chipotle. “We are showing up for our guests with our version of a group chat to make healthy habits fun on ‘No Quitters Day.'”

Lifestyle Bowls For Every Goal

Chipotle’s Lifestyle Bowls are chef-curated entrées designed to make healthy habits convenient and delicious with easy one tap ordering on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. The menu features nourishing bowls for every lifestyle, including Whole30, keto, paleo, gluten free, grain free, vegan and vegetarian.

Chipotle is helping fans start the new year strong with a $0 delivery fee offer on Lifestyle Bowl orders in the U.S. on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from January 2 through January 31. Lifestyle Bowls are digital exclusive menu items available in the U.S., U.K., Canada and France.

The 2025 Lifestyle Bowl Lineup: