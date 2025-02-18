Chipotle announced today that it is partnering with NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney ahead of the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta this weekend. Blaney, a longtime Chipotle superfan, will have his go-to order, The Ryan Blaney Bowl, featured in the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time. Ryan is the first NASCAR athlete to have his go-to order featured as a digital entrée at Chipotle.

The Ryan Blaney Bowl

Brown rice, black beans, chicken and steak, tomatillo red-chili salsa, guac and cheese

Lightning Round with Ryan Blaney

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGLX2lIRhtH/?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

As part of its first-ever activation at a NASCAR event, Chipotle will also have a pop-up restaurant in the Fan Zone of the Atlanta Speedway from February 21 through February 23 serving real food, for real fans.

Throughout the weekend, fans can make a pit stop at the mobile kitchen to enjoy $8 bowls, burritos, and tacos and have the chance to win free ticket upgrades and giveaways. The first 500 guests to visit Chipotle’s mobile kitchen on Friday night will receive a free entrée to kick the weekend off.

This sponsorship is part of Chipotle’s Real Food for Real Athletes platform, which focuses on supporting athletes across all levels by providing proper nutrition through real food and fresh ingredients.