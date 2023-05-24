Chipotle Partners with Street Fighter 6 on Exclusive Experiences

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its partnership with Street Fighter 6, the latest installment of one of the top selling fighting games of all time. Chipotle will be the first restaurant brand to give Street Fighter 6 players the opportunity to earn Fighter Coins through digital entrée purchases made on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. Later this year, Street Fighter 6 will feature in-game integrations like Chipotle Daily Brackets, Battle Hub signage, and Chipotle-branded avatar items.

In addition to the partnership with Street Fighter 6, Chipotle will serve as the presenting sponsor of the 2023 Evolution Championship Series (Evo), a sponsor of COMBO BREAKER, an advertiser on PlayStation™ media, and the first-ever restaurant brand to offer free food as viewer rewards on Twitch.

New Fighter Coin Integration

Starting June 2, Chipotle will offer players the opportunity to earn Street Fighter 6 premium in-game currency, Fighter Coins, when ordering through the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com using the promo code HDKN236*. With every qualifying order placed, players will receive a code for 250 Fighter Coins while supplies last, allowing them to purchase Characters, Character Outfits, Character Alternative Colors, Stages, Stamps, Avatar Emotes and Avatar Gear in the official Street Fighter 6 in-game shop. Chipotle Rewards members can also redeem 250 points in the Chipotle Rewards Exchange to receive an additional code for 250 Fighter Coins. Players can learn more about the Fighter Coins offer at chipotle.com/sf6.

Viewer Rewards on Twitch

Chipotle will also offer Street Fighter 6 fans access to an exclusive reward via the Twitch community. This viewer reward on Twitch is a limited time offer that community members can unlock beginning June 2 at 9am PT. Chipotle will give out a total of 500,000 free chips and guac offers to Chipotle Rewards members who watch one hour or more of livestreams on participating Twitch channels while supplies last.