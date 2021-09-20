Chuck E. Cheese Announces New Items and Events for Second Annual Halloween Boo-tacular Celebration

Chuck E. Cheese, the number one global family entertainment venue, is bringing out frightful fun for its second annual Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular Celebration.

Boo-tacular is the latest Season of Fun giving kids and families delightful new reasons to come spend the fall season with Chuck E. Cheese and his friends. "This is the second year that we are hosting our Halloween Boo-tacular celebration, and we are so excited! We will give away free candy each night and have conjured up ghoulish goodies featuring slime desserts with spooky eyeballs and of course frightful worms to make your Halloween visit to Chuck E. Cheese unforgettable," says CMO of CEC Entertainment LLC., Sherri Landry. "This Boo-tacular season we are packing in every bit of Halloween magic imaginable into our six week long party. Every location will have its own Halloween inspired decorations, perfect for our young guests, and we invite all families, goblins, witches, and superheroes to come and have fun with us this Halloween!"

Scary Fun and Savings Worth Screaming About

For parents with younger children, planning for Halloween isn't always a treat. From deciding where to go, to finding a safe place to trick or treat, to managing the changing weather and trying to extend the fun for more than just one day. Chuck E. Cheese is coming to the rescue and taking out all the planning because mom and dad will have one Boo-tacular destination to deliver a safe place to trick or treat every day. Plus, families can now save with offers available in-store and online, for carryout and delivery. Scary-good offers for families to take advantage of include:

10 FREE Play Points when kids come dressed to play at Chuck E. Cheese in their costume, minimum of $5 game purchase required (available 9/20-10/31)

when kids come dressed to play at Chuck E. Cheese in their costume, minimum of $5 game purchase required (available 9/20-10/31) Combo #5 starting at $52.69, guests can get 2 Large 1-Topping Pizzas, a Slime Cookie and 6 soft drinks. Price varies by location.

starting at $52.69, guests can get 2 Large 1-Topping Pizzas, a Slime Cookie and 6 soft drinks. Price varies by location. Boo-tacular Family Fun Pack, for families celebrating at home or anywhere outside they can enjoy 2 Large 1-Topping Pizzas, a Slime Cookie, goody bag filled with cool toys and activities (contents my vary), and a Boo-tacular Activity Sheet (available for takeout and delivery), starting at $35.99 when you order direct at chuckecheese.com. Price may vary by location.

Boo-tacular Nights Every Night Starting at 6pm

At Chuck E. Cheese, Halloween doesn't start in October – it begins on September 20 and goes through October 31. Extra days means extra ways to enjoy the immersive Halloween-themed celebration. When guests take a trip to their favorite local Chuck E. Cheese restaurant, they'll immediately be greeted with giant cobwebs covering the windows, walls and counters, friendly ghosts and bats floating in the air, cast members dressed in their favorite costumes, and delicious new menu items to sink their teeth into.

Families can dance into the moonlight with DJ Munch during the special nighttime show, featuring upbeat pop music and on-screen cameos from Chuck E. and friends. Plus, at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 local time families can show off their best spooky dance moves with Chuck E. Live! and the new Haunted House Party dance, with free Chupa Chups candy, part of a new partnership with Perfetti van Melle USA.

Families will also fall into a trance after they try these limited time "monster" menu items:

Pumpkin-shaped Pepperoni Pizza -- Your family's favorite pepperoni pizza in a fun, Halloween Pumpkin shape

Your family's favorite pepperoni pizza in a fun, Halloween Pumpkin shape Creepy Cupcake -- a jumbo-sized gourmet vanilla cupcake topped and filled with a vanilla whipped frosting, slime, a candy monster face and a Halloween pick

a jumbo-sized gourmet vanilla cupcake topped and filled with a vanilla whipped frosting, slime, a candy monster face and a Halloween pick Slime Cookie -- a giant warm cookie topped with white icing, slime, a candy monster face, and Halloween pick

a giant warm cookie topped with white icing, slime, a candy monster face, and Halloween pick Dippin' Dots Eye Scream -- Cookies and Cream Dippin' Dots topped with chocolate syrup, a dollop of slime, three gummy worms, and a scary candy eye

Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular Entertainment at Home

For families celebrating in the comfort of their own castles and carriages, Chuck E. Cheese has exciting new Boo-tacular-themed videos every Friday during "Afternoon Fun Breaks" to enjoy at home and will be available on YouTube and YouTube Kids. Music fans can enjoy brand new Halloween music that will be streaming on all major streaming platforms starting on September 24. Then, on Friday October 29, families can enjoy a special treat with a 30-minute special, The Best of Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular Show, where Chuck E. and his friends get together and share some of their favorite Halloween videos. Parents and kids can watch together on YouTube at 3PM CST.

Halloween for Everyone on Sensory Sensitive Sunday

This year the spooky day falls on a Sunday, and Chuck E. is calling for all witches, wizards, ghouls, and goblins for a day of fun on Halloween. Following the tradition of Sensory Sensitive Sunday, restaurants nationwide will open two hours early for a sensory-friendly celebration with sugar-free treats included.

"Halloween is a magical time for kids to express themselves and a moment when a kid can be anything, and we are committed to hosting the best Boo-tacular celebration for every child," says Landry. "Sensory Sensitive Sundays are important to us as they allow us to create a safe and enjoyable environment for children with sensory sensitivities. We believe every kid should be able to celebrate the fun and joy of Halloween."

Safety and Sanitation First

CEC Entertainment LLC. is committed to the safety and well-being of guests and team members, and are closely following the CDC, state and local government guideline recommendations regarding COVID-19 and safety measures. Guests and team members can expect to find enhanced safety and sanitation efforts including: