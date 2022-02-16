Church’s Chicken Brings Back Texas Tenders ‘n Butterfly Shrimp for Limited Time

Church’s Chicken is taking customers to the Great State of Flavor by bringing back two fan favorites and introducing a new and sweet soon-to-be favorite. The Texas Tenders ‘n Butterfly Shrimp, which made its debut in 2021, is returning for a second year along with the Strawberry Blast drink option. To accompany the limited-time meal, Church’s is also introducing a brand-new Banana Pudding dessert topped with classic Nilla Wafer cookies.

The Texas Tenders ‘n Butterfly Shrimp meal pairs two of Church’s juicy all white meat Texas Tenders with four large butterfly shrimp, both hand-breaded, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned with Church’s signature Texas-inspired seasoning and cooked to a perfect golden crisp. Priced at only $6, the meal is served with Regular Fries and a Honey-Butter Biscuit.

“Church’s is dedicated to offering the next level of flavor in a sea of sameness, and these offerings are no exception.” says Claudia Lezcano, Senior Vice President, U.S. Marketing for Church’s Chicken. “We’re always looking for ways to continue bringing our guests past favorites as well as new menu offerings, all at a great price point.”

To sweeten the deal, Church’s has partnered with Nilla to offer a classic southern staple – Banana Pudding. This new dessert is filled with sweet pudding layered with classic Nilla Wafer cookies – creating a chilled, crave-worthy treat.

Also returning as a fan-favorite is Church’s Strawberry Blast Lemonade and Iced Tea, where guests can add a splash of Wild Strawberry Flavor to their Large Lemonade or Tea for an extra boost of fruity flavor.

The Texas Tenders ‘n Butterfly Shrimp Meal, Banana Pudding dessert and Strawberry Blast drink option are available for a limited time only starting February 17 at participating restaurants, while supplies last. Pricing and availability may vary by location.