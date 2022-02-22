Church’s Chicken Promotes Claudia Lezcano to SVP U.S. Marketing

Church’s Chicken announced it has promoted Claudia Lezcano to Senior Vice President U.S. Marketing. This move further expands its significant industry expertise to the Church’s executive team which has continued to embrace diversity of thought across its entire corporate and restaurant network. In her newly updated role, Lezcano will oversee brand strategy, creative, media, and product R&D divisions across the U.S. and report directly to President and CEO, Joe Christina.

“Claudia has the vision and attitude to help us fulfill our next 5-Year Strategic Plan,” says Christina. “She brings clarity around purpose and people, key characteristics among our leadership team. It is important to all of us at Church’s to recognize people and create opportunities for our brightest stars to grow and advance.”

Lezcano, recently highlighted in Senior Human Resource Management, first joined Church’s in summer of 2021 as Vice President of Brand Strategy & Activation, leading a talented group of marketers.

In her role, Claudia will be responsible for maximizing marketing’s impact on the business, specifically around growing sales and profitable traffic, cross functional collaboration to solve strategic business opportunities and leading initiatives that will drive future growth; these include the loyalty platform, data driven customer contact management and insights inspired connectivity with Church’s diverse customer base. Lezcano will serve as an important liaison between the company and U.S. franchisees.

“I am honored that the Church’s family has appreciated my contributions thus far, and I am motivated to build upon those achievements in ways that positively impact the entire brand,” adds Lezcano. “I believe the power of diverse leadership encourages more participation from all stakeholders and my goal is to be the kind of inspirational leader that motivates personal and professional growth.”