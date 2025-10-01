Church’s Texas Chicken is adding bone-in wings to its menu for a limited time, giving guests even more ways to enjoy the bold, legendary chicken they know and love. With four flavors to choose from, the wings are crafted to satisfy every taste and craving. And to celebrate the launch, Church’s is introducing Wing Swap, a first-of-its-kind real-time rescue network designed to come to the aid of anyone who’s ever been let down by an order of disappointing wings. Whether they’re soggy, bland, or simply not living up to expectations, Church’s Wing Swap is ready to swoop in and save the day, giving fans the chance to experience wings the way they should be, crispy, flavorful and perfectly cooked.

Church’s Bone-In Wings

Church’s new bone-in wings are available now for a limited time, bringing guests delicious wings at a great value. Guests can enjoy 6-piece bone-in wings starting at $5.99, or they can upgrade to a full 6-piece wings combo, with a side, Honey-Butter Biscuit™ and regular drink, starting at $8.99. The wings are perfect for sharing or enjoying solo and are available in four varieties:

Original: Seasoned to perfection with the classic Church’s recipe

Spicy: Turn up the heat a notch with a little extra spice in each bite

Buffalo: Tangy and zesty fan favorite with a perfect punch

Hot Honey Lemon Pepper: Sweet honey and citrus balanced with a Texas-style heat

Church’s culinary team spent months testing and refining the wings recipe to help ensure they lived up to the brand’s legendary chicken standards. Church’s chefs experimented with flavor profiles, seasonings, and cooking methods to ensure each wing delivers the perfect balance of crispy, golden crunch on the outside and juicy, tender chicken on the inside. The result is wings and unique sauces that not only meet guest expectations but raise the bar.

“Our guests asked and we listened, and our new bone-in chicken wings are well worth the wait,” said Navin Sharma, CMO at Church’s Texas Chicken. “We’ve all had a disappointing wing experience, and we wanted to make sure our wings deliver the perfect crunch, juicy chicken, and bold flavors that our fans expect. To support our commitment to delivering quality chicken at a great value, we’re launching our Wing Swap campaign, a real-time rescue service designed to save anyone facing a wing emergency and make sure they get the positive wing experience they deserve.”

Wing Swap: A Real-Time Rescue Service for Lame Wings

Church’s is doubling down on the introduction of its new wings with the launch of Wing Swap, the first-of-its-kind real-time flavor rescue service. With Wing Swap, Church’s isn’t just adding wings to the menu, it is on a mission to save wing lovers from bland, soggy, overpriced disasters at other restaurants and give them a reason to believe in quality wings again. Wing Swap will save people from wing emergencies from October 11-12, 2025, because bad wings can strike anytime, anywhere.

How Wing Swap works:

Confirm You Have a Wing Emergency: Assess your wing situation and if you are unsatisfied with your purchase from another restaurant, it’s time to turn to Wing Swap.

Connect With Church’s Wing Swap Emergency Line: Wing victims can activate Wing Swap by connecting with Church’s on their Instagram handle @ChurchsChicken.

Share Your Experience: Send Church’s a DM (direct message) on Instagram and tell them everything! They want to know all the details about your unsatisfactory wings experience from other places. Photos are welcome!

Help is On The Way: Once your emergency is verified, Church’s will swoop in with a BOGO offer code to use on the Church’s mobile app because nothing is better than fresh, juicy Church’s wings to make up for a bad experience elsewhere.

Follow Rescues in Real-Time: Brand Ambassadors will also be helping wing victims by running Instagram live streams, offering real-time flavor rescue support for fans across the country. Who doesn’t love a happy ending to a sad wing story?