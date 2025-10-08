Church’s Texas Chicken is brewing up the return of its popular Chick or Treat promotion, where Real Rewards members will receive a spooktacular new ‘treat’ weekly during the promotional timeframe. Church’s launched its Real Rewards loyalty program in 2024, which rewards guests each time they make a purchase in-store, online or via the mobile app.

The Chick or Treat promotion launches Oct. 10, and each week throughout the month, Real Rewards members will receive a terrifyingly terrific offer in their account. The offer can be redeemed online, in-app or in-store. Each week will reveal one of the following offers, including $5 off $25+, Free 6PC Bone-In Wings (Wings Only) with the purchase of a regularly priced Family Meal, BOGO 3PC Leg and Thigh, and 20% off a regularly priced Family Meal. Each offer will be valid for 7 days.

“As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of our Church’s Real Rewards loyalty program, we’re adding a spooky twist to the fun by giving our guests a little extra treat this Halloween season,” said Jessica Wu-McConnell, VP, Digital & Loyalty. “The response to our rewards program has far surpassed our expectations, and we have more than 1.5 million members and counting.”

With the Real Rewards program, guests can earn points and redeem them during future visits for select menu items. Guests simply need to sign up for the loyalty program and place their order. For each $1 a rewards member spends in-store, online, or via the app, they will receive 10 points. All guests who sign up will receive a free chicken offer, which they can redeem for a 2PC Leg & Thigh or 3PC Tenders with their first purchase as a rewards member.

In addition, just for being a Real Rewards member, guests will receive the following free items and promotional discounts automatically loaded into their account for redemption:

Members will have their choice of a free dessert, regular classic side, or regular drink with any purchase on their birthday and sign-up anniversary.

Members can enjoy Happy Hour daily from 2-5 p.m. with ½ off drinks

Every Tuesday, members can enjoy special 2PC Tuesday deals