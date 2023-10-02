Cinnabon Offers BOGO Deal in Honor of National Cinnamon Roll Day

Signature cinnamon roll brand Cinnabon is celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day, with a buy one, get one free baked good offer for Rewards Members at participating Cinnabon locations. There will also be new ways to experience Cinnabon, including a limited-time ice cream treats collaboration with Carvel and the reveal of Cinnabon’s new Secret Menu.

“National Cinnamon Roll Day is our favorite day of the year, and this year is our best celebration yet,” says Michael Pittman, Vice President of Marketing, Cinnabon. “Whether you’re keeping it simple with our iconic cinnamon rolls, trying something new with Cinnabon ice cream in collaboration with Carvel or spicing it up with our new Secret Menu, National Cinnamon Roll Day is the perfect excuse to treat yourself and enjoy a roll with Cinnabon.”

SWEET SAVINGS ON CINNABON’S ICONIC BAKED GOODS

From now until Oct. 8, 2023, Cinnabon Rewards members can celebrate National Cinnamon Roll Day with a buy one, get one free baked good at participating Cinnabon bakeries. There is no code needed to celebrate; the offer will appear automatically in the accounts of all existing Cinnabon Rewards members as well as anyone who signs up throughout the week.

Fans can mix and match eligible baked goods like Cinnabon’s Classic Roll, MiniBons, 4-count BonBites – the bite-sized version of Cinnabon’s famous cinnamon roll, and the Center of the Roll – the ooey-gooey center of the Classic Roll. Treat a friend or yourself to your favorite Cinnabon baked goods!

To download the Cinnabon app and sign up for Cinnabon Rewards, visit Cinnabon.com/rewards.

Schlotzsky's, a leading fast-casual restaurant home to The Original oven-baked sandwich and famous baked from scratch buns, will also be getting in on the celebration with their own offer. From now until Oct. 8, 2023, Schlotzsky's locations that feature Cinnabon will offer guests a BOGO baked good, with the choice of a Classic Roll, MiniBon or Center of the Roll. This offer is available to Rewards Members only in the Schlotzsky's app and will be automatically added to the guest's account, no code required. To download the Schlotzsky’s app, visit Schlotzskys.com/rewards.

CARVEL JOINS IN ON THE CELEBRATION WITH CINNABON ICE CREAM

Ice cream lovers who also want to take part in National Cinnamon Roll Day can celebrate with a new lineup of Carvel Original Soft Serve featuring the sweet, spiced flavors of Cinnabon and its famous Makara cinnamon. Starting today, Carvel and Cinnabon fans alike can enjoy the cozy vibes of fall in the creamy form of ice cream at participating Carvel shoppes.

For a limited time, guests can experience this delicious collaboration. The lineup includes:

Cinnabon Soft Serve featuring the iconic flavor of Cinnabon’s classic cinnamon rolls blended into Carvel’s creamy Original Soft Serve .

Cinnabon Scooped combining Cinnabon ice cream with caramel and Cinnabon Crunchies.

Cinnabon Sundae Dasher layering Cinnabon Soft Serve, caramel and Cinnabon Crunchies, topped with whipped cream and Cinnabon Crunchies.

Cinnabon Deluxe Flying Saucer featuring Cinnabon Soft Serve sandwiched between two Flying Saucer chocolate wafers and rolled in Cinnabon Crunchies.

“Carvel famously invented The Original Soft Serve, and this year we are teaming up with Cinnabon to create the ultimate treats to celebrate National Cinnamon Roll Day,” says Jessica Osborne, Vice President of Marketing, Carvel. “This lineup brings together two classic treat brands to give fans new ways to enjoy their favorites, and we’re excited to help fans satisfy their cinnamon roll cravings on this delicious holiday.”

On National Cinnamon Roll Day, fans can also take advantage of Carvel’s weekly Wednesday BOGO deal and enjoy a buy one, get one free Classic Sundae with any available Soft Serve flavor, including the new Cinnabon Soft Serve. BOGO Classic Sundaes on Wednesday is a longstanding tradition at Carvel and has been running weekly for over 80 years.

THE SECRET’S OUT ON CUSTOMIZABLE CINNABON TREATS

Cinnabon fans who want to take their favorite cinnamon rolls to the next level and experience something new can enjoy Cinnabon’s Secret Menu starting today! By ordering one of the Secret Menu treats, fans can be the first of their friends to try out the newest way to customize your Cinnabon. New treats include: