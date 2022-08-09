Cinnaholic Expanding in New Jersey with Three Locations

The Garden State is getting a whole lot sweeter, as three Cinnaholic locations are coming to communities throughout the northeast region.

Cinnaholic, the gourmet cinnamon roll bakery acclaimed for serving 100% plant-based roll creations, announced today signed leases for new locations in Marlton, Metuchen and East Windsor. The new bakeries will be located at Marlton Crossing 101 Route 73, Marlton; 33 New St. Metuchen; and Town Center Plaza 319 Route 130 Unit 24, East Windsor. Currently in development, the Metuchen bakery is set to open on August 5, and the Marlton bakery is expected to open in mid-September. The bakeries will provide current and future New Jersey Cinnaholic lovers a sweet fix.

The brand is best known for its great-tasting, plant-based, and allergy-friendly recipes that still satisfy customers’ cravings. The announcement signifies meaningful growth in New Jersey for the gourmet cinnamon roll chain, joining an additional location in Sea Girt.

“The Northeast can’t seem to get enough Cinnaholic, so we are leaning into this increased demand and bringing three more Cinnaholic bakeries to Metuchen, Marlton and East Windsor,” says Heather Stennis, VP of Marketing of Cinnaholic. “These new bakeries will be a stepping stone for even more development in New Jersey, and even New York, as we continue to cater to Cinnaholic lovers, current and future, by bringing them a better dessert option for their dietary needs. We are looking forward to opening, and are certain we will be embraced by the community.”

Cinnaholic gained international attention after the company was featured on ABC’s hit show “Shark Tank” and was offered an investment from one of Sharks. The fast-growing brand was also recently featured on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list. Cinnaholic began franchising in 2014 and has more than 100 locations open and in development.

“Cinnaholic’s growth has shown no signs of slowing down, and we are thrilled to continue growing into new markets and developing across North America,” says Stennis. “We can’t wait for customers to visit our new bakeries, and all the exciting treats and promotions that we continue offering every season. We know that once that try one of our iconic rolls, they’ll instantly be hooked on Cinnaholic.”

Cinnaholic has set itself apart as a “better-for-you” option exclusively using plant-based ingredients without sacrificing taste. Its variety of frosting and topping options make each customer experience truly unique, appealing to sweet-toothed dessert lovers across North America. The brand also provides catering services, serving sweet treats for events large and small from birthday or office parties to baby showers and weddings. Customers can expect nothing less than the highest quality ingredients, as the plant-based, vegan bakery franchise was founded upon a commitment that all ingredients must be animal-free and free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol.

Since its inception in 2010, the brand has opened more than 70 locations in markets including: Chicago, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Baltimore, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Atlanta. As Cinnaholic sets its sights on continued growth in 2022, it seeks out qualified single-unit and multi-unit investors with the goal of expanding to Florida, Ohio, New York and Northern Virginia. The flexible business model works well in upscale lifestyle centers, major city centers and near college campuses. A notable contributor to franchisees’ success is the relatively low cost of owning and operating a Cinnaholic location, specifically the small footprint (around 1,000 square feet) as well as low food and labor costs.