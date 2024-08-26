Cinnaholic—your local source of delicious, customizable, and vegan treats—is offering cozy fall desserts starting September 3rd! Cinnaholic’s newest seasonal menu item lineup showcases all your delicious fall-flavor favorites, including crisp apple and pumpkin spice.

The *roll*out includes new feature menu items perfect for fall family gatherings, back-to-school parties, game day tailgates, Harry Potter watch parties, date nights and more!

Limited-Time Fall Rolls

Pumpkin Spice Roll – It wouldn't be fall without pumpkin spice! Indulge in Cinnaholic's signature Old Skool roll, adorned with pumpkin spice frosting topped with homemade pumpkin bread, cinnadoodle cookie bites, and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar on top. Embrace the flavors of the season with every bite – available online or in-store.

Pumpkin Bread – Cinnaholic is offering a one-pound loaf of their fresh-baked pumpkin bread, infused with a delightful blend of homemade brown sugar and cinnamon. Perfectly spiced and irresistibly moist, this seasonal favorite is baked to perfection! Available online or in-store.

Pumpkin Patch Baby Buns – You won't want to miss this dozen of mini cinnamon rolls adorned with pumpkin spice frosting and topped with homemade pumpkin bread. These cozy bite-sized treats are perfect for any party, meeting, or gathering.

Cinnaholic’s products are 100% dairy, lactose, egg, and animal product-free, allowing everyone to indulge in the sweet treats. Please let me know if you want to share Cinnaholic’s offerings with your audience or if you need more information. The new menu items will be available from September 3rd to October 31st.