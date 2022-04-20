Clean Juice Names Bloom Ads Global Media Group Agency of Record

Bloom Ads Global Media Group has been selected as the agency of record for Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and quick service restaurant. The partnership will allow Bloom Ads to provide Clean Juice with an integrated marketing solution to support the company’s explosive expansion, which nears its 200th store in 31 states within its system.

“We are excited to partner with such an innovative, market-leading company such as Clean Juice,” says Bloom Ads’ President and CEO Kathe Bloom. “We look forward to applying our knowledge and experience in the digital space to take their business to new heights.”

Clean Juice is the nation's first and only USDA-certified organic quick-service restaurant which continues to experience rapid expansion after entering its 31st state last month. With a customer-focused franchise development model, the Charlotte-based company continues to trailblaze new paths across the United States. Driving Clean Juice’s success is its innovations and center-of-plate menu additions that have proven delightful to both current and new guests looking for fast, organic and healthy meals for families on-the-go. Bloom Ads also represents the Chicken Salad Chick franchise. The two restaurants are named among the fastest-growing quick-service chains in the United States.

Clean Juice’s Chief Marketing Officer B. Quick Chadwick commented, “We chose Bloom Ads for many reasons, but mainly because of their extensive experience and proven strategic work in the quick-service space. And let’s be honest, their company is led by strong, successful and fierce women, the identical profile of the thousands of guests that come to our stores each day. We are looking forward to a strong, long-term partnership with the Bloom Ads team as we continue to make Clean Juice a household name and exceed growth expectations.”

Bloom Ads is a full-service advertising agency specializing in strategic media planning. They believe in the power of storytelling and creating an emotional connection with consumers. The agency is well known for its dedication to results and accountability, which is at the forefront of every ad campaign. Bloom Ads provides multi-layered media plans designed to meet individual needs using state-of-the-art research tools, third-party surveys and hands-on experience.

“We treat every business as our own. Our strength is listening and learning to determine our client's most important and winnable competitive advantages and most effective ways to generate results,” says Bloom Ads’ Chief Strategy Officer Lisa Nichols-Jell. “Clean Juice recently celebrated six years in business and has achieved more within this short time than many other similar concepts that have more than 25 years of operations. We are excited to be part of the team to further their success.”