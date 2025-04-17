Clean Juice is offering a great deal in honor of Earth Day with a free 12 oz fresh-pressed juice with any $10 purchase on April 22, 2025.

Clean Juice is recognized as the first and only national USDA-Certified Organic juice bar franchise, offering wholesome, fresh-pressed juices with no additives, preservatives or fillers.

The promotion is available exclusively through the Clean Juice app as a Wallet Drop. Customers must be signed into their Clean Juice loyalty account to apply the offer, valid April 22, 2025, at participating Clean Juice locations.