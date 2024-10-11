Clean Juice announced it will be celebrating the grand reopening of its Steele Creek location now under new management at 4833 Berewick Town Center Drive Suite B on Saturday, October 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature in-store offers like buy-one-get-one-free cold-pressed juices, a chance to win two tickets to the Charlotte Hornets opener against the Miami Heat, and the opportunity for one winner to enjoy free smoothies for a year. In addition, three lucky guests will have the chance to win a $100 Clean Juice gift card. To enter the giveaway guests must like and follow the Clean Juice Charlotte Facebook page, like, comment and share the giveaway post, and use #NewCleanJuiceSteeleCreek when resharing. Winners will be notified the week of October 21st.

Clean Juice Steele Creek is owned by the group Free Fenix, Laura Davis and Michelle Benoit. Together the business partners are the Directors of Operations and owners for all 11 Clean Juice locations across North and South Charlotte. Davis started her business career owning a furniture design store. After taking 14 years away to raise her children, her passion for health and wellness led her to purchase a Clean Juice in 2019. She now provides organic and healthy nutritional options to the community. Benoit had the same passion during her 18 years as a physical therapist. Providing good nutritional choices became an important step in making a healthy lifestyle more accessible for her patients and others in the Charlotte-area.

“Clean Juice is a movement of people who are tired of being forced to consume fast food and junk and want to enjoy food that loves them back. I want people to be able to come into our stores and have a great guest experience and feel taken care of, not just by our teams but by our products – knowing they’re leaving with real, organic food and nutrition that will support and fuel them throughout the day,” said Benoit. “Laura and I are proud of the work our teams have done to build up our community, and we’re excited to share the brand new and refreshed Steele Creek location with the community.

Clean Juice is the nation’s first USDA-certified organic juice bar and food franchise. Guests at the new location can expect a renovated and refreshed store with a 100 percent certified organic juice menu. Clean Juice offers a variety of cold-pressed fresh and bottled juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts and other healthy food options.

“Laura and Michelle are standout owner-operators, and as we continue to grow, implement and innovate the Clean Juice brand, we’re grateful to have franchisees who are just as dedicated to its success,” said Sherif Mityas, CEO of BRIX Holdings LLC, the holding company behind Clean Juice. “Both women grew from single-unit owners to multi-unit owner-operators in a few short months, fueled by their passion of providing organic options to their communities and dedication to overall health, wellness and nutrition. I have no doubt they will continue to do wonderful things for the people of Charlotte with the reopening of Steele Creek and beyond.”

Clean Juice’s national footprint continues to expand, with more than 75 stores across the United States and two more expected to open in late 2024. The brand anticipates an additional five to ten locations slated for development in 2025.