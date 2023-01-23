Clutch City Cluckers Opens Eighth Location in Friendswood, Texas

Clutch City Cluckers, the Houston-based hot chicken food truck that has been taking the city by storm since 2020, is opening its eighth location in Friendswood, TX, at 3210 FM 528 Rd, with a grand opening celebration the weekend of Saturday, January 28th, and Sunday, January 29th from 10am-3am or until sellout.

The truck will serve their full menu of fan favorites, like their famous Hot Chicken Sandwiches, Cheese Topped Hot Chicken Sandwiches, Chicken Tenders, Loaded Fries, and even Cauliflower Tenders for their vegetarian guests. Along with the core menu items, the food truck will also be offering their new line of Milkshakes & Wings with available flavors being Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet & Spicy, Garlic Parmesan & Lemon Pepper.

Patrons are invited out to the new location at 3210 FM 528 Rd for a two day grand opening celebration from 10am - 3am. The truck will be offering guests 50% off their entire menu of chicken favorites on both Saturday, January 28th & Sunday, January 29th. The first twenty five people in line will receive a complimentary meal for coming out to support their new venture.