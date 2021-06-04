ComplianceMate Receives Patent for its Food Safety Management System

CM Systems LLC, (ComplianceMate), a leader in Food Safety Technology and Automation, announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 11,004,020 to ComplianceMate for its Digital Food Safety Management System. ComplianceMate's patented invention provides a digital checklist of tasks to be performed in a food service establishment utilizing automated temperature sensors, automated checklists using a Bluetooth probe, and robust reporting capabilities.

This latest patent follows issuance of U.S. Patent No. 9,811,788 to ComplianceMate in 2017 for the various embodiments of a food safety management system, including a web portal for management and reporting, and a handheld computing device for checklist completion.

"This issuance continues to expand the breadth and depth of our intellectual property portfolio as it relates to compliance for health and safety standards. It reflects the dedication and commitment of our team to the Food Service industry. We are extremely pleased with the continued development of our Intellectual Property efforts. The granting of this patent underscores our commitment to the industry and enhances our position as a leader in the Food Service marketplace," says Steve Getraer, President of ComplianceMate.

ComplianceMate is an international SaaS company headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA currently supporting Food Service industry customers in 25 countries around the globe. The Company has had international recognition of its ComplianceMate system, including past selection as a German Innovation Awards recipient from the German Design Council, as a Kitchen Innovations Award recipient from the US-based National Restaurant Association, and as a winner in the Internet of Things/Wearable Technologies Innovation World Cup.