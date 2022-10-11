Coolgreens Joins Forces with Tender Belly for New Pork Items

Coolgreens is fueling hearts and filling bellies with happiness through the launch of its new pulled pork menu items made with Tender Belly – just in time for National Pulled Pork Day on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Now available, the modern healthy lifestyle franchise partnered with Tender Belly to craft the most #CrazyTasty Vietnamese-inspired menu items without antibiotics, hormones, monosodium glutamate (MSG) or high fructose corn syrup. Partnering with sustainability-focused farmers, Tender Belly pork is made from vegetarian-fed, crate-free heritage breed pigs raised to higher standards than most others. The Coolgreens-exclusive items include:

· CG Bánh Mi Pork Sandwich – Bánh Mi marinated pork on wheat ciabatta with spicy aioli, fresh cilantro and pickled veggies consisting of cucumbers, onions, carrots and jalapeños.

· Spicy Pork Bowl – Bánh Mi marinated pork with cilantro lime rice, cucumbers, carrots, jalapeños, red peppers, red onions, Sriracha roasted peanuts, topped with a spicy vinegar to bring all the flavors together.

“It’s been a cool opportunity to collaborate with Tender Belly and create something flavorful and fulfilling that aligns with our values,” says Coolgreens Vice President of Operations Amanda Powell. “We love food that makes you feel better and believe flavor shouldn’t have to be sacrificed to accomplish that goal. With Tender Belly’s intense passion for pork, partnering with them made perfect sense.”

After a difficult quest to find “really good bacon,” brothers Shannon and Erik Duffy founded Tender Belly to bring happiness to hearts and bellies by crafting the most #CrazyTasty pork on planet Earth. In addition to the new menu items above, Coolgreens guests are invited to substitute Tender Belly pork in other menu items as well. Prices will vary by location.