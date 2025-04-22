Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the industry-leading fast-casual lobster roll brand is making a highly anticipated return to Oklahoma City with the grand opening of its latest food truck. Launching on the brand’s 13th anniversary, the new truck marks CML’s 85th unit and coincides with the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

The new Oklahoma City truck is owned by Jimmy Shoshani and Ahmer & Sarah Khan, they are one of Cousins Maine Lobster’s most experienced franchisees. Shoshani, the brand’s most tenured franchisee, joined in 2014 and launched the Las Vegas market in 2015. After years in the wine and spirits and fuel center business, he saw the potential in Cousins Maine Lobster and transitioned to the CML business full-time. Khan, also a successful Emergency Room physician, joined the brand in 2018. Born and raised in Dallas, Khan’s family has a long history in the fuel center industry, and also spent time gaining experience within the QSR industry. He and his wife, Sarah, partnered with Shoshani to grow the brand across Texas, with six CML trucks throughout Dallas, Houston, Austin, and Tyler. Oklahoma City marks their seventh unit and first expansion outside of Texas as a group, with plans to open additional trucks in San Antonio, Texas, later this summer and in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Bentonville, Arkansas in 2026.

“We’ve received incredible support from communities across Texas, and we’re excited to bring that same passion, energy, and experience to Oklahoma,” said Khan. “Launching during marathon weekend, as the city comes together to honor its history and celebrate resilience, makes this opening even more meaningful. Returning to Oklahoma City is especially exciting– it’s an opportunity to reintroduce the brand to a market that’s always shown excitement, and we’re committed to building lasting connections and delivering the quality experience fans have come to expect from Cousins Maine Lobster.”

The local community is invited to attend the grand opening on April 26th at Angry Scotsman Brewing, located at 704 W. Reno Ave from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Guests will have an opportunity to enjoy classic Maine fare including CML’s world-famous Maine lobster rolls, authentic New England clam chowder and delicious whoopie pies. For more information on our Oklahoma City food truck calendar of events, check out our Facebook page: Cousins Maine Lobster Oklahoma City.

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking operators who are passionate about delivering high-quality food and exceptional customer service. With a proven business model that offers flexibility, operators can launch food trucks in as little as three to six months. Low overhead and labor costs allow operators an efficient and cost-effective entry into each market. The brand is currently targeting markets with strong demand for high-quality, fast-casual seafood, including Seattle, Washington; San Diego, California; Reno, Nevada; and areas across the Midwest, including St. Louis, Missouri; Des Moines, Iowa; and Fort Wayne, Indiana.