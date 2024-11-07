This Veterans Day, Cousins Subs proudly recognizes the service of courageous military members by offering all veterans and active-duty military a free 7 ½” sub at any Cousins Subs location on Monday, Nov. 11.

“Honoring those who served in our armed forces is a tradition we’re proud to continue,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “This Veterans Day, we invite all veterans and active-duty military to enjoy a free sub as a small gesture of thanks for their service and dedication.”

The free sub offer is redeemable for in-person orders only on Veterans Day. Proof of service is required, which may include a U.S. Uniform Services ID, U.S. Uniform Services Retired ID, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, Veterans Organization Card, a photograph in uniform or wearing uniform, DD214 form, or Citation/Commendation.