With the new year comes new flavors to enjoy from Cowboy Chicken, perfect for guests looking to refresh their eating habits.

“Diners are looking for balanced meals that align with their New Year’s resolutions,” says Sean Kennedy, president and CEO of Cowboy Chicken. “With rice, meat and vegetables at the forefront, our hearty Bolero Bowls are a convenient way to eat a nutritious meal.”

The newest arrival to the menu is the Chicken Tinga Bowl, available for a limited time. Spicy chicken tinga is served with corn relish, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, crunchy tortilla chips, smooth Mexican crema, avocado slices, fresh jalapeños and Cowboy Chicken’s signature Cowboy Dust on a bed of cilantro lime rice.

By popular demand, the Campfire Bowl returns to the menu for a limited time. This bowl also features cilantro lime rice and is topped with rotisserie chicken, charred corn, roasted tomatoes and onions, crumbles of cotija cheese and a creamy avocado sauce. Guests can wash down a meal with peach tea, which is also making a comeback for spring.

These two bowls join the Durango Bowl, a current menu item that is served on a base of Spanish rice and topped with rotisserie chicken, ranchero beans, roasted tomatoes and onions, corn, cucumbers, salsa and a creamy avocado sauce.

Cowboy Chicken’s ever-popular wood-fire rotisserie chicken, chicken tenders, wings and enchiladas will have new seasonal side choices. Savory spiced black beans and zesty cilantro lime rice join the roster of Wild West sides for a limited time to give meals a Tex-Mex flair.

These limited-time offerings will be available through March 9. Guests can order these new and existing offerings through the Cowboy Chicken app to earn exclusive perks and loyalty points that can be redeemed for free entrees and discounts on future orders.