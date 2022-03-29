Cowboy Chicken Launches Lineup of Creative Tacos

Cowboy Chicken is giving guests something new to cluck about with a brand-new lineup of creative tacos. Starting Monday, April 4, and for a limited time, the wood-fired rotisserie chicken chain is offering four taco varieties—all bursting with flavor and available on new taco plates and family meals.

“Everyone has tacos, but Cowboy Chicken’s tacos are among the best we’ve ever tasted,” says Kim Jensen Pitts, chief marketing officer for Cowboy Chicken. “Boasting our flavorful wood-fired chicken and our new pit-cooked Cowboy brisket, it’s going to be hard to keep these tacos around for just a limited time.”

New taco plates feature two tacos, ranchero beans, and chips and salsa for $10. Family taco meals also are available and include 10 tacos (choice of two flavors), ranchero beans, chips and salsa, and Spanish rice.

Guests can choose from the following taco flavors:

Chicken tinga – Chicken tossed in a smoky, spicy sauce with roasted onion and tomato, cotija cheese, crema, and cilantro

Sweet potato – Tender roasted sweet potato, aji verde, crema, cotija cheese, and cilantro (add chicken for $1)

Elote chicken – Chicken, aji verde, Mexican street corn, and fresh jalape

Cowboy brisket – Spicy, slow-cooked brisket, pickled red onions, salsa picante, cotija cheese, and cilantro

Cowboy Chicken makes Tuesdays a little more special with a special discount offer. On Taco Tuesdays, guests can receive $2 off a taco plate when ordered through the Cowboy Chicken app. Orders for taco plates or any other tempting items on Cowboy Chicken’s menu also can be placed online at cowboychicken.com or by calling the nearest location. Guests also can join the Campfire Club for rewards, coupons, news, and special offers.