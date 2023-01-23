CrimsonAV Adds LED Experts Group to its Team

CrimsonAV, the leader in custom ProAV mounting solutions and more, has added an extension of their team called the LED Experts Group. This knowLEDgeable group will assist integrators and AV designers with selecting the right dvLED for their projects. They will offer a wide range of indoor/outdoor products suitable for applications of all sectors and sizes.

“Last year we brought on Larry Drum, and he’s been a real catalyst in developing the LED Experts Group offering. We’ve vetted over 40 different LED manufacturers to find sources that offer both quality and superior performance. We’ve done the homework for our customer, and aim to provide expertise on buying, designing, and a deep understanding of the characteristics of LED displays,” says William Bear, VP of Sales and Marketing at CrimsonAV.

“LED should be as simple as 1-2-3 once you talk with us. Our goal is to simplify the LED buying process and help bring projects in on time, under budget, and the proven results that will make an impression. And because we’ve done all the product research with our proprietary vetted partner approach, you can be confident that the options available will be a perfect fit for your project,” says Larry Drum, the National Sales manager for CrimsonAV.

The LED Expert Group offers design and application engineering, content creation, installation, and financial services, making them a truly one-stop shop. Visit the LED Experts Group page for more info, or to get the ball rolling. www.LEDExpertsGroup.com.