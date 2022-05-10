Crisp & Green Preps for Growth Into Florida

Steele Brands, a Minnesota-based company developing healthy lifestyle brands, announced that its Crisp & Green brand is opening five locations in Central and Southwest Florida this spring and summer and a total of 30 locations statewide over the next two years. The first Florida Crisp & Green location will open in Venice on May 14, at 1695 U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice, Fla. A second location will open Founders Square I Naples on June 18. Crisp & Green will open additional locations this summer in Sarasota, Tampa, and Orlando.

“Floridians are seeking high-quality food with great flavor that is healthy and they can grab on the run,” says founder and CEO, Steele Smiley. “We are grateful to be able to meet customer demand with fresh menu items and become the fast and healthy option in Central and Southwest Florida this summer. We are ready to expand aggressively across the entire state of Florida during the next two years.”

Established in 2016 by Steele Brands’ Founder & CEO Steele Smiley, Crisp & Green has delivered year-over-year growth by providing nutritious, made-from-scratch food in a fast and convenient setting. More than just great food, the company places special emphasis on its "Commitment to Community'' values by partnering with local ﬁtness experts to provide complimentary classes to their guests. Throughout the past five years, Crisp & Green has hosted more than 1,000 fitness events at its stores nationwide, creating a devoted following and helping to make it one of the fastest-growing quick service restaurants (QSR) in the country.

Beyond providing nutritious and convenient salads, grain bowls and smoothies to the community, Crisp & Green is also known for its partnerships with local fitness studios and certified trainers to offer complimentary workouts, typically held near the restaurant on the patio or in the parking lot. Through its mix of healthy meals and physical exercise, the brand aims to promote a culture of living and eating well, or “Living Crisp.”

Crisp & Green restaurants are open in Minnesota, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas. The company has 195 stores built or in development across 19 states.