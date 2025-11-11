Food insecurity continues to impact millions of people annually in the U.S. and is especially prevalent now that traditional support systems are facing added strain. To help provide relief in the communities Culver’s serves, restaurants nationwide are joining together in this year’s fifth annual Concretes for a Cause fundraiser. Beginning Nov. 17 and through Nov. 21, one dollar from every Concrete Mixer sold at Culver’s locations nationwide will be donated to local food banks and hunger relief organizations.

Concretes for a Cause, a fundraiser that started in 2020, will take place at all 1,000+ Culver’s restaurants across 26 states. Every year, each restaurant location selects a local nonprofit dedicated to fighting food insecurity to receive the funds raised during the weeklong initiative. Culver’s restaurants and their guests have a long history of joining together to support their communities, and Concretes for a Cause is just one way the brand rallies guests each year to help their friends and neighbors in need. Last year, guests came together to raise a total of $517,825 to support local food banks, contributing to the more than $1.7 million raised through Concretes for a Cause since it began.

“Supporting our communities has always been part of who we are,” said Alison Demmer, Culver’s senior public relations manager. “Concretes for a Cause is one way we continue that commitment, especially when life feels uncertain and people face added challenges. Year after year, we’re grateful for our guests, who prove that when small acts of kindness come together, they can make a real impact.”

The five-day fundraiser is part of Culver’s broader Give Local program, which empowers restaurants to give back and support causes in the communities they call home. Concretes for a Cause is also one way Culver’s long-standing commitment to ensuring a sustainable food supply through the Thank You Farmers Project comes to life. Since 2013, the Thank You Farmers Project has raised more than $6.5 million to support the future of agriculture.