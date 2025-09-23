Culver’s is turning up the flavor this fall with the return of its legendary CurderBurger and the launch of a spicy new sidekick: Jalapeño Cheese Curds. Both limited-time items will be front and center during this year’s first annual Curdtoberfest, a month-long celebration of all things cheese curds and Midwest tradition.

Culver’s new Jalapeño Cheese Curds will make their debut on the 10th anniversary of National Cheese Curd Day (Oct. 15) and will be available in local restaurants until Oct. 31 or while supplies last. This bold twist on Culver’s classic Wisconsin Cheese Curds is made with bits of jalapeño and real cheddar cheese and fried to gooey, golden perfection – bringing just the right amount of heat to balance their crunchy outside and melty center.

This is the second year in a row the national restaurant chain has introduced a limited-time-only Cheese Curd flavor on National Cheese Curd Day. In 2015, Culver’s founded the holiday to celebrate the beloved Midwest delicacy. Now in its 10th year, the holiday continues to encourage curd lovers across the country to embrace the unique and distinctly Wisconsin flavor of cheese curds.

“We’ve always believed cheese curds deserve their moment in the spotlight, and this year we’re turning up the heat,” said Kasey McDonald, Culver’s head of culinary. “Our Jalapeño Cheese Curds bring a new take to a Midwest classic. They’re crispy, melty and just spicy enough to keep you coming back for more.”

The CurderBurger, which began as an April Fools’ joke in 2021 and quickly became a guest favorite, is back for its fifth year beginning Sept. 29 and through Oct. 14 or while supplies last. The one-of-a-kind, extra-cheesy menu item features a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a crown of golden-fried cheese made of a blend of yellow and white cheddar, breaded and fried to perfection.

These two menu items are one way Culver’s is paying tribute to the cheese curd during the first ever Curdtoberfest. The new celebration is centered around cheese curds and Midwest tradition, coming to life across Culver’s restaurant locations all October long. Guests can enjoy Curdtoberfest-themed décor at their local restaurant and enter an online sweepstakes to win free Wisconsin Cheese Curds for a year or other exclusive themed prizes.

“Curdtoberfest is our way of saying, ‘Let’s celebrate cheese curds!’ by taking the spirit of Oktoberfest and adding our own Culver’s twist on the tradition,” said Emily Patterson, Culver’s VP of marketing. “It’s a month packed with cheesy goodness, Midwest pride and a lot of fun. Whether you’re a CurderBurger loyalist or ready to try something new, we hope guests feel the magic every time they walk through our doors.”