Culver Franchising System, LLC has hired Kasey McDonald to be its head of culinary. McDonald comes to Culver’s with a wealth of experience, most recently serving as the culinary research and development manager at Firehouse Subs.

A culinary professional since 2010, McDonald has 15 years of experience researching, developing and delivering new limited-time and core menu items. Before her most recent role with Firehouse Subs, McDonald held multiple progressing roles in the industry, including a six-year tenure as the culinary innovation manager at Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s.

McDonald, a Wisconsin native, will oversee menu research and development at Culver Franchising System headquarters in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin, which serves all of Culver’s 1,000-plus locations across 26 states.

“It’s an honor to join the Culver’s team and help contribute to a brand I’ve been a fan of since childhood,” said McDonald. “I know how passionate Culver’s guests are about ButterBurgers, Fresh Frozen Custard and Wisconsin Cheese Curds—and that’s a passion we have in common. I’ve already been dreaming up delicious new menu items for guests to fall in love with, and I can’t wait to get started.”