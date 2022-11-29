Culver’s Introduces Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixer for Holidays

Hot chocolate is America’s most popular holiday drink – and now, Culver’s is putting a cool twist on the beloved favorite. Today through February 12 (or while supplies last), Culver’s guests can enjoy a Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixer.
Available at Culver’s nationwide, the limited-time treat is made of Culver’s Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard blended with cocoa and topped with real whipped cream.
Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixers are a refreshing change of pace from hot chocolate, and the perfect way to celebrate the holidays at Culver’s.
