Culver’s Introduces Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixer for Holidays

Hot chocolate is America’s most popular holiday drink – and now, Culver’s is putting a cool twist on the beloved favorite. Today through February 12 (or while supplies last), Culver’s guests can enjoy a Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixer.

Available at Culver’s nationwide, the limited-time treat is made of Culver’s Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard blended with cocoa and topped with real whipped cream.

Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixers are a refreshing change of pace from hot chocolate, and the perfect way to celebrate the holidays at Culver’s.