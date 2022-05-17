Curry Up Now to Debut in Dallas

Curry Up Now, a California-based franchise, will debut in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex this summer, bringing their award-winning Indian fast-casual restaurant chain to the Grandscape in The Colony. The restaurant will feature a large dining room, a dog-friendly outdoor patio and a globally inspired craft cocktail bar, Mortar and Pestle, serving specialty cocktails, wines and local microbrews.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Curry Up Now to the DFW area,” says Veer Modi, the Grandscape franchisee. “Our location is across from The Stage at Grandscape, which makes for the perfect spot to enjoy dinner and drinks before or after events. Our menu isn’t your typical Indian fare, we capture a unique blend of traditional Indian and street foods that provide a fun and memorable dining experience. We will definitely be your new favorite happy hour or date night choice.”

Curry Up Now hit the scene in 2009 as a food truck founded by husband and wife duo Akash and Rana Kapoor. Patrons can look forward to authentic Indian flavors with a twist. Signature dishes include burritos, bowls, tacos, poutine (called sexy fries) and naughty naan. Additional menu items include a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters and Kathi Rolls. Their menu is designed to support vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences.

“We’re very excited to introduce an elevated dining experience with our imaginative, playful, and innovative menu,” says Akash Kapoor, founder and CEO of Curry Up Now. “We’ve found great partners in Veer and Christie and know they have the drive and vision to expand Curry Up Now throughout Texas.”

Curry Up Now is located at 5752 Grandscape Boulevard, Suite 310, The Colony, TX 75056, and will be opening its doors in early summer 2022. The restaurant will offer dine-in, happy hour, delivery, carry-out and catering.