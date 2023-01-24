DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Expands in South Florida

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go is expanding in South Florida with new locations coming soon to West Palm Beach and Delray Beach and joining existing stores in St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Sarasota. DalMoros will open a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant at 400 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach in early 2023, which will be the largest location with indoor and outdoor seating. Then, DalMoros will open a 400-square-foot to-go restaurant at 439 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach in spring 2023, which will offer delivery and takeout only with some outdoor seating. Italian food lovers will delight in DalMoros signature menu of delicious, made-from-scratch, fresh pastas, and homemade sauces, a variety of tasty toppings and tiramisu—all ready within minutes and served in to-go boxes.

“We couldn’t be happier to expand to South Florida,” says DalMoros franchisee David Caruso. “Since opening our first three locations on the West Coast of Florida in the Tampa Bay region, we’ve had many people asking when we’re going to open on the other coast. The time has come. West Palm Beach and Delray Beach each fit the mold of what DalMoros is looking for: foot traffic, tourism, a foodie culture, and a fast-growing market, not to mention premier locations on Clematis Street and Atlantic Avenue. These locations will not only get us into the South Florida market, but also help us build our brand within Florida and the USA as a whole.”

DalMoros was founded in Venice, Italy, in 2012 by Gabriele Dal Moro. Currently, DalMoros locations include Italy, Canada, St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Sarasota. The DalMoros U.S. franchise team run by David Caruso and family plan to open more DalMoros across Florida, including Downtown Orlando slated to open in late 2023, and eventually the rest of the United States.