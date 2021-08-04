DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go to Launch Delivery and Online Ordering

Following their hugely successful grand opening, DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go is giving residents and visitors of The Burg even more ways to devour their delicious fresh pasta and homemade sauces that everyone has been raving about. Beginning August 10, DalMoros will be available through third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash, while also adding beer and wine to their menu. Starting mid-August, DalMoros St. Pete will launch online ordering via www.dalmoros.us and a mobile app where customers can place orders for pick up and join a loyalty program providing perks to its most frequent customers. The free app is available for download in the App Store (Apple), on Google Play (Android) and at www.dalmoros.us. DalMoros will also begin introducing new sauces starting in September.

“We have been blown away by the huge response since our grand opening,” says DalMoros St. Pete franchisee David Caruso. “We knew we had a revolutionary concept on our hands when first introduced to DalMoros in Venice, Italy, and to finally open here in the US and see such a positive response - tenfold - is beyond our wildest dreams. We are happy to provide even more convenience for customers to devour our fresh and delicious pasta meals now through third-party delivery and soon online ordering and our new mobile app, while of course continuing to have the option to come by our restaurant and enjoy everything that DalMoros has to offer.”

Open since May 27, DalMoros St. Pete is the first franchise in the United States. The 938 square foot to-go restaurant houses a wide variety of made from scratch fresh pastas, homemade sauces, delicious toppings and tiramisu ready within minutes and served in to-go boxes. DalMoros was founded in Venice, Italy in 2012 by Gabriele Dal Moro. DalMoros St. Pete team plans to open more DalMoros throughout Southwest Florida and eventually the rest of the United States. Currently, DalMoros locations include Italy, Canada, Spain and St. Petersburg. Future international openings are set for Singapore, Barcelona and Mexico.

Experience DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go at 653 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33701. DalMoros St. Pete is open Tuesday-Saturday 11am-9pm, and starting August 15, Sunday 12pm-6pm.