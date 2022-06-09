Dave’s Hot Chicken to Expand in Florida's Palm Beach and Martin Counties

Dave’s Hot Chicken announced it has inked a franchise agreement with Cluck Beach LLC, that is owned by Rob Shawger, Matt Abdoo and Blair Bitove, to open seven locations throughout Palm Beach and Martin Counties in Florida.

“Florida has several markets that are key to our growth efforts. It was important that as we continue to grow within the state, we were aligned with savvy operators like Rob, Matt and Blair who are familiar with the area and have exceptional experience,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “They are a fantastic fit with our brand and I look forward to what they’ll be able to accomplish.”

The Dave’s Hot Chicken model works well in a variety of floor plans. The team is seeking 2,000 to 2,700 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with or without drive-thru capacity. Real estate developers should contact Blair Bitove at 561-622-2289 to review available space.

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and two friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has over locations in the United States and Canada. Today, the fast-casual brand has its sights set on growing throughout the United States and currently has more than 565 units committed since announcing the franchise initiative in 2019.

“Once we got the chance to try the food to see what all the hype was about and meet with their team, we were instantly sold. We’re thrilled to bring the unique experience of Dave’s to the area,” says Matt Abdoo.

“Growing up in Palm Beach county, I knew Dave’s Hot Chicken would be a great addition to all the other amazing places we have to dine at,” adds Blair Bitove.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets.