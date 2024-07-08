After 100 percent sales growth in 2023, Dave’s Hot Chicken is cementing its position as a leader in the fast-casual dining sector throughout 2024.

“This year, we’ve been dialed in on growth and innovation, making our mark as the hottest concept in the Nashville-style hot chicken segment to date,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Our commitment to quality and authenticity remains true year after year, from menu innovation to our dedicated franchise system, our mission arms every decision: ‘to blow their, our fans, minds.’”

Dave’s Hot Chicken is on track to reach a milestone of 300 units open by the end of 2024 after rounding the 200-unit milestone in Q1. This growth trajectory underscores its status as one of the fastest-growing concepts, leveraging a franchise model that resonates deeply with investors and consumers alike. Since 2017, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has over 206 locations in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. With over 990 units signed to date; Dave’s is in pole position for another record-breaking year ahead.

With a social media presence boasting over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 2.3 million on TikTok, Dave’s Hot Chicken has mastered the art of engaging its enthusiastic fan base. Celebrity endorsements and strategic partnerships, including notable investors amplified the brand’s reach and fueled its viral marketing campaigns. Social media also ignited the connection between Dave’s Hot Chicken and its latest A-list investor, Usher. Now, he’s doubling down on his love for the brand with a multi-unit development deal in Atlanta alongside Andrew Feghali and Lawrence Kourie of Dave’s Hot Chicken’s original franchisee group.

“Authenticity is the cornerstone of our brand,” says Jim Bitticks, President and COO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Throughout the rest of 2024 and into 2025, we’re taking Dave’s international in a big way. With agreements made already in several countries overseas, our focus remains on making the most craveable hot chicken on the planet. We know if we do that, we’ll be gaining new fans everywhere we go.”

Responding to consumer demand for variety and innovation, Dave’s Hot Chicken continues to evolve its menu. The January 2024 launch of Dave’s NOT Chicken took this authenticity to the next level and captivated audiences nationwide with a multifaceted marketing approach. Various Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants temporarily changed their exterior signage to read “Dave’s NOT Chicken,” providing Instagrammable backgrounds for fans of the cauliflower items. Additionally, a 3D billboard near the Crypto.com Arena featured Dave, the brand’s mascot, alongside the new menu items, drawing even more attention and engagement. Additionally, the brand recently launched Dave’s Bites in June. This marks Dave’s Hot Chicken’s first permanent menu addition since its parking lot pop-up days, offering the same taste and quality as the rest of the Dave’s Hot Chicken lineup in bite-size form.

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers, Tommy, and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals, and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets such as Florida, Tennessee, Louisiana, Pittsburgh, and Mississippi.