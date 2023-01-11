Dave's Hot Chicken Opens its Milestone 100th Location

From an East Hollywood parking lot to becoming the Fastest Growing Restaurant Chain in America; 2022 was a year full of milestones for Dave’s Hot Chicken. Most recently, the company opened its 100th location in Brooklyn, New York, marking the significant milestone less than five years after four friends launched Dave’s Hot Chicken as a parking lot pop-up in 2017, after pooling together $900.
Along with opening the company’s 100th location, additional 2022 milestones include:
- Continued domestic and international expansion, including opening flagship locations in Manhattan, near Times Square, in Dubai at The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residents, and in Doha Qatar in time for the World Cup
- Passing the 750,000 follower mark on Instagram, giving the chain one of the highest followers per restaurant in the world
- More than 120M total mentions on TikTok
- More than 700 restaurants in the development pipeline, with 25 new franchise owners signing agreements representing 201 locations, bringing the brand to untapped markets in Connecticut, Florida, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Washington, and more
- The launch of the company’s first advertising campaign, aligning with Drake’s birthday in late October, where the Billboard Artist of the Decade hooked up close to 100,000 of the company’s social media followers with a Dave’s Hot Chicken Slider or Tender on him
- Named one of the 20 hottest brands of the year by Advertising Age
