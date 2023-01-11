Dave's Hot Chicken Opens its Milestone 100th Location

From an East Hollywood parking lot to becoming the Fastest Growing Restaurant Chain in America; 2022 was a year full of milestones for Dave’s Hot Chicken. Most recently, the company opened its 100th location in Brooklyn, New York, marking the significant milestone less than five years after four friends launched Dave’s Hot Chicken as a parking lot pop-up in 2017, after pooling together $900.

Along with opening the company’s 100th location, additional 2022 milestones include: