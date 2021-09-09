Dave's Hot Chicken Signs Deal to Open Eight Stores in Tampa Bay

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Ian and Adam Lieberman to open eight locations throughout the Tampa Bay Area. Specifically, they will focus on bringing locations to Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk Counties.

“Florida has several markets that are key to our growth efforts. It was important that as we make our entrance into the state, we were aligned with savvy operators like Ian and Adam who know the area well,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Their ties to the Tampa Bay Area will be very beneficial as we introduce Dave’s Hot Chicken to the local communities.”

The Dave’s Hot Chicken model works well in a variety of floor plans. The team is seeking 2,000 to 3,000 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with a focus on units with drive-thru infrastructure on most units to be developed. Real estate developers should contact Ian Lieberman at 813.335.9634 to review available space.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken checks all the boxes for what we’re looking for in a restaurant concept: a simple menu, delicious food and an impressive team backing the brand,” says Ian Lieberman. “There’s not many Nashville hot chicken concepts here in Florida, so I expect there to be a lot of fanfare with Dave’s Hot Chicken coming to the Tampa Bay Area. I look forward to introducing this delicious and cravable food to the people in our home markets.”

The Liebermans bring extensive restaurant operational experience with them to Dave’s Hot Chicken. They are involved with Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, owning several locations throughout Tampa Bay and Lakeland. Additionally, their group has been involved in real estate development, product distribution, and consulting in the restaurant industry.

“With Fuzzy’s we’ve been able to foster deep relationships in our communities through giveback efforts and simply showing up for those in need,” continues Lieberman. “Adam and I look forward to continuing to serve our communities and deepen those connections with our Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants.”