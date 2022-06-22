Dave’s Hot Chicken Signs Lease for First New Jersey Location

Dave’s Hot Chicken announced it has signed a lease for its first location in New Jersey. Amit Patel is the experienced multi-unit operator who is the first to bring the brand to Passaic County in New Jersey.

The restaurant will be found in the bustling West Belt Plaza shopping center at 57 Route 23 in Wayne, New Jersey, easily accessible from the main thoroughfares and strategically located near the popular Willowbrook Mall. An opening date has been tentatively set for Winter 2022.

“It’s exciting to get the ball rolling on Dave’s Hot Chicken’s entrance into New Jersey. This is an ideal site for us to establish our presence and draw customers in,” says Patel, whose previous experience includes multi-unit ownership of several Buffalo Wild Wings and Blaze Pizza franchises throughout New Jersey. “Dave’s Hot Chicken is unlike anything else found in the area, and I think this location gives us a great opportunity to introduce our craveable food to the people of New Jersey.”

The Dave’s Hot Chicken model works well in a variety of floor plans. The team is seeking 2,000 to 2,500 square feet endcaps and freestanding locations, with drive-thru infrastructure a plus. CBRE’s Jay Miller and Nicole Nannola exclusively represent Dave’s Hot Chicken in their Central and Northern New Jersey expansion plans. Real estate developers should contact Jay Miller at Jay.Miller@cbre.com to review available space.

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and two friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has over 60 locations open in the United States and Canada. Today, the fast-casual brand has its sights set on growing throughout the United States and currently has more than 700 units committed since announcing the franchise initiative in 2019.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the concept in key markets.