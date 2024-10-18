Dave’s Hot Chicken, the wildly popular Nashville-style hot chicken sensation, today announced that international music icon and company investor, Drake, will be celebrating his birthday on October 24th by gifting everyone free Dave’s Hot Chicken sliders.

The hook-up is for anyone who comes by their local Dave’s and scans the reward in the Dave’s Hot Chicken app.

The October 24 celebration is going on at every Dave’s Hot Chicken from 11am-9pm local time, and is only available when visiting the restaurant, not via online ordering or through third-party delivery services.

Dave’s Hot Chicken started out seven years ago in an East Hollywood parking lot and has become the Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chain in America*. The company specializes in Hot Chicken Sliders, Tenders and Bites, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to our even-hotter Reaper™ (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order.

“We love that Drake is choosing to celebrate his birthday with Dave’s guests,” said Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO. “As this brand expands from coast-to-coast and abroad, it’s the authenticity of the food, founders, team members and investors, like Drake, which ensure we’ll continue to blow peoples’ minds.”