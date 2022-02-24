Del Taco's Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Lineup Returns in Time for Lent

Del Taco Restaurants is calling all seafood lovers back with the return of the greatly anticipated seasonal favorite Crispy Jumbo Shrimp just in time for the Lenten season. In addition to Del Taco’s classic annual favorites the Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Burrito and Taco, this year guests can try the new Stuffed Quesadilla Jumbo Shrimp Taco (also available with fresh house-made guacamole) for a limited time only.

“We launched our Stuffed Quesadilla Tacos a few months ago and they have quickly become one of the most popular items on our menu thanks to the amazing flavor of our queso and fresh cheddar cheese quesadilla soft taco shell. So, we thought what better way to bring back our Crispy Jumbo Shrimp than by wrapping it up inside this cheesy, melty, toasty heaven?” says Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer.

The full Crispy Jumbo Shrimp limited time menu includes:

NEW Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Stuffed Quesadilla Taco (2 for $6.50)

This hearty taco includes freshly grated cheddar cheese and signature creamy Queso Blanco grilled between two flour tortillas filled with crispy jumbo shrimp, topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, pico de gallo and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

NEW Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Stuffed Quesadilla Taco Guac’d Up

This hearty taco includes freshly grated cheddar cheese and signature creamy Queso Blanco grilled between two flour tortillas filled with crispy jumbo shrimp, fresh house-made guac, topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, pico de gallo and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Burrito

Crispy jumbo shrimp, cilantro lime rice, crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Taco (2 for $5.50)

Crispy jumbo shrimp, savory secret sauce, crunchy shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

Another fan-favorite makes a comeback this season with the return of Del Taco’s Chocodays. For a limited time only, guests are in for a sweet treat and can indulge in rich, chocolate deliciousness with the Oreo Cookie Horchata Shake, Mexican Chocolate Shake and Mocha Iced coffee.