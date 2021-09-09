Dickey's Barbecue Executes Deal to Expand in Africa

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit international expansion efforts are showing no signs of slowdown as the world’s largest barbecue concept is bringing its slow-smoked meats and savory sides to more of Africa.

Dickey’s announced today that the company signed a Master agreement with exclusive rights to grow its Africa presence by opening eight locations in Botswana over the span of a decade. The new locations will join Dickey’s first Africa restaurant in Cairo, Egypt. Dickey’s continues to expand its global footprint with additional locations open in Japan, Singapore, Philippines and United Arab Emirates. And has Master development agreements in place in Abu Dhabi, Australia, Brazil, Dubai, Pakistan, Myanmar, Taiwan and Georgia.

Located in the business district of Botswana’s capital, Gaborone, Dickey’s new 1,575-square-foot flagship location will offer dine-in seating for up to 60 guests, carryout and delivery. In addition to serving its traditional American menu, Botswana’s first Dickey’s will feature local favorites such as lamb shank.

“The owners/operators offer a firm understanding of the cultural and financial factors related to Botswana and Dickey’s,” says Jim Perkins, vice president of international development and support at Dickey’s. “One of them gained personal experience with Dickey’s a few years ago while visiting her husband who was studying at a university in Texas, which aided in driving this relationship forward during the pandemic. I could not be happier with their experience and energy – it is outstanding!”

The new owners/operators will travel to Dallas to attend Dickey’s training program – Barbecue University. While in the U.S., they will take advantage of visiting the various footprints that Dickey’s offers, including traditional brick-and-mortar, food trucks, non-traditional locations and more.