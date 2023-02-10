Dickey's Barbecue Offers Valentine's Day Deal

This Valentine’s Day, Dickey's Barbecue is offering one-day-only deals for everyone when you order online. Single and not ready to mingle? Dickey’s has you covered with a one meat, one side, and one Big Yellow Cup meal for just $9.99.

For the perfect date night, couples can enjoy Two Meat Plates for just $29! Guests choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, kielbasa sausage or pork ribs plus four total sides - you just can’t go wrong with Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

“This Valentine’s Day, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit offers specials so that everyone can feel the love,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “What better way to say you care than to share Dickey’s barbecue and save some money in the process with our online Valentine’s deals at dickeys.com.”