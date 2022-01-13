Dillas Quesadillas to Offer Free Chips and Queso on National Cheese Lovers Day

Calling all cheese lovers! National Cheese Lovers Day is Thursday, January 20, and what better way to celebrate than spending the day at Dillas Quesadillas. Dillas Quesadillas, the North Texas-based quesadilla restaurant, will be offering free chips and queso for all who sign up to become a Dilla Diehard via the Dillas website.

Dillas Quesadillas has tons of cheesy options from quesadillas to cheese fries, so what are you waiting for? Dillas Quesadillas is located in Denton, Plano, McKinney and Frisco, and they can’t wait to help you celebrate the big day.