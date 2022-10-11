d’Lite Healthy On The Go Launches New Franchise Development Strategy

The emerging health-conscious eatery with a local cult following, d’Lite Healthy On The Go is ready to stir up growth across the nation with its newly-executed franchise development strategy.

Fueling Phoenix’s healthy food movement since 2007, d’Lite Healthy On The Go has established itself as the go-to stop for locals looking for a quick yet nutritious bite to eat, accompanied by refreshing, handcrafted beverages. Founded by passionate entrepreneurial couple Brooke and Chad Knudson, the brand is now ready to bring its unique offerings to new markets across the nation. The healthy fast-food concept is looking for continued growth opportunities in the Arizona market, as well as Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Colorado. d’Lite Healthy On The Go is seeking to expand its existing footprint of six kitchen and coffee house locations with a concept that is appealing to qualified operators’ taste buds.

“We’ve always sought out nutritious food options to meet our health demands while we’re on the go, but struggled to find a quick-service restaurant that met our needs. That’s what inspired us to launch d’Lite, to make access to healthy food convenient for everyone,” says Brooke Knudson. “After years of perfecting a concept that conjoins health-forward ingredients with carefully-crafted menu options for active consumers, we’re thrilled to enter this new era of growth for our business. With our robust plan in place, we’re confident in delivering a unique franchise opportunity to operators looking to grow their portfolios with a guest-facing and first-hand approach to restaurant operations.”

Compared to other quick-service competitors, d’Lite Healthy On The Go offers a health-forward menu with no hidden ingredients. The unique concept caters towards a diverse set of consumers with different lifestyles and dietary preferences as menu items are flexible and are made-to-order for each individual. From hearty breakfast sandwiches made of locally-sourced ingredients, to the famous handcrafted d’Breakfast Buzz protein shake, d’Lite’s menu offers tasty and nutritious items, with the convenience of a drive thru, leaving other quick-service concepts out of the competition.

“The d’Lite franchise model has been built for operators sincere about building community bonds, no matter if they are three-unit investors or area developers,” says Chad Knudson. “Our current operators have helped grow d’Lite into a local favorite that guests come back to daily because of the welcoming environment our team members create in each restaurant. We aim to grow our current footprint with new operators looking to build relationships in their communities, and move along the health-conscious movement in the quick service sector.”

The brand is also equipped with superior quick-service systems and processes. Over the years, d’Lite has incorporated technologies for optimal store operations, increasing sales and maximizing time and efficiency. Among other factors of brand’s success, is the drive thru, which paves a path for even greater convenience to guests, and quick revenue turn.

“Supporting the operators who believe in growing the d’Lite concept is our top priority during this electrifying time for the expansion of our brand,” said Chad Knudson. “We are committed to a hands-on approach for providing guidance to new franchise members every step of the way. From aiding in real estate site selection, construction, design models, to thorough hands-on training in the restaurant, teaching operators the delicate craft of creating each menu item with care; we will guide our franchise operators to success in each and every one of their d’Lite restaurants.”

d’Lite Healthy On The Go’s unique market position has set them up for success, with flexible site selection options and low barrier of entry, lends to more potential locations. This gives operators the option of opening traditional drive-thru restaurants, like the six existing across the greater Phoenix area, or to seek out non-traditional sites such as airports, colleges or attractive downtown locations.

Ideal franchisee candidates will have a desire to be a hands-on operator who is willing to learn the art of carefully crafting beverages and menu items, packed with fresh ingredients that require delicate preparation. They will embody the values of putting smiles on guests’ faces through convenience, high-quality healthy options and a hip and approachable dining experience.