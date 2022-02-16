Dog Haus Eyes 50 Percent Growth in 2022

After hitting the accelerator hard in 2021, Dog Haus is racing into 2022 at full speed with plans for its Absolute Würst year ever.

Acclaimed for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages and burgers, Dog Haus’ impressive lineup has expanded to include a wide array of plant-based and fried-chicken offerings, five popular virtual brands and outstanding bar programs. This potent combination fueled the brand’s impressive nationwide growth in 2021, which included 13 locations in new and existing states.

In 2021, Dog Haus laid the foundation for continued growth from coast to coast by executing area development agreements that will begin to bear fruit in 2022. Nearly 20 restaurants are currently under construction or in the pipeline – including new locations in Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Washington and Wisconsin. Dog Haus likewise plans to aggressively grow its virtual kitchen presence through its alliances with Kitchen United and CloudKitchens. And by year’s end, the brand’s partnership with Live Nation’s concert venues is projected to double its nationwide footprint. Overall, Dog Haus expects to jump from 51 current locations to more than 75 in 2022.

“We continue to add outstanding new franchisees, and the majority of our existing franchise partners are actively searching for additional locations,” says Partner Quasim Riaz. “Between virtual kitchens, Live Nation venues and brick-and-mortar restaurants, we’ve paved several creative avenues for Dog Haus to rapidly expand in the coming years. We can’t wait to introduce our award-winning experience to more markets across the country.”

Throughout the past year, Dog Haus leveraged its extensive culinary capabilities in new, creative ways. The brand has made a name for itself in the growing plant-based protein category by leaning into its longstanding partnerships with Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. Notably, in late 2021, Dog Haus collaborated with Impossible Foods to launch the plant-based leader’s first-ever delivery-only concept – The Impossible Shop.

In addition, Dog Haus continued to capitalize on the success of The Absolute Brands – a restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and multiple unique concepts, inspired by Dog Haus’ menu and served out of the brand’s existing locations and virtual kitchens. In 2021, The Absolute Brands expanded its portfolio of pickup- and delivery-only concepts with the introduction of JAILBIRD and The Impossible Shop, joining the groundbreaking lineup of Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos, Bad Mutha Clucka and Plant B. Far from typical menu additions, over the past year The Absolute Brands represented roughly 20% of Dog Haus’ total sales – a percentage that continues to grow – with Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos setting the pace as the top-performing virtual concept. Essentially all of Dog Haus’ new locations in 2022 will offer The Absolute Brands and The Impossible Shop.

“Dog Haus continues to defy what was once thought possible within the traditional four walls of a restaurant,” says Partner Hagop Giragossian. “We thrive on pushing the boundaries and setting new expectations within the fast-casual industry through our original menu-innovation strategies and new business alliances. We’re proud of the relationships we’ve created with pioneering brands like Kitchen United, Impossible Foods and Live Nation that will play a big part in Dog Haus scaling new heights in 2022.”

One of Dog Haus’ signature innovations, the Chef Collaboration Series, is among the driving forces behind its one-of-a-kind menu. Through special partnerships with the country’s top chefs, Dog Haus regularly introduces exclusive, limited-time items that drive incremental sales while benefiting its long-time national charity partner, No Kid Hungry. To date, Dog Haus has raised more than $200,000 for the organization to provide more than two million meals to children in need. In 2022, Dog Haus will continue its fight to end childhood hunger with the return of its fifth-annual Chef Collaboration Series, which will kick off in February with a unique creation by J. Michael Melton, head of culinary for Impossible Foods.

“Since our founding more than 11 years ago, Dog Haus has expanded not only in size but also in the craveable offerings we serve our guests,” says Partner André Vener. “We’ve leaned on the best in the business, from our own resident Würstmacher Adam Gertler to some of the most exceptional chefs in America, to create a menu that is like no other. Not to be overlooked, our bar program is truly remarkable, far outpacing what most fast-casual brands can offer. It’s why so many other leading brands want to partner with us, and that makes us really proud. Heading into 2022, there’s every reason to believe that it will be a truly spectacular year and there’s no doubt that our würst is still to come.”