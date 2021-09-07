Dog Haus Inks Agreement to Expand in Louisville and Southern Indiana

Dog Haus is continuing its aggressive expansion efforts by bringing its one-of-a-kind creations to Southern Indiana and the Derby City area.

The acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept announced today that it has signed an area development agreement with Franchisees Karen and Jon Riddle to open five Dog Haus locations throughout the greater Louisville and Southern Indiana areas. The expansion will begin in 2022 with one additional location being built each year for the next five years.

The new Dog Haus locations will be owned and operated by the husband-and-wife duo, who own Derby City Chicks, LLC in Floyds Knobs, Indiana and opened Chicken Salad Chick’s first Indiana restaurant in June 2020.

“We are excited to have Karen and Jon join the Dog Haus family,” says Dog Haus Director of Franchise Development Erik Hartung. “Partnering with veteran franchisees that have experience with franchising in the local area is a huge advantage to our brand and allows us to reach our full potential throughout the community. While it may be a point of contention on which state loves their basketball team more, we know that everyone in the Kentucky and Indiana area will have the same level of obsession for Dog Haus!”

The new Dog Haus locations will serve the brand’s full menu including gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, fried chicken creations and sides. Haus Dog creations feature signature all beef dogs with unique toppings served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Haus Burgers feature 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics in one-of-a-kind creations like The Hangover, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, Haus chili, fried egg and mayo, and the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli.

Rounding out Dog Haus’ menu offerings will be craveable sandwiches, wings and strips using humanely raised, hormone and antibiotic-free chicken, including fried chicken sandwich creations like the Bad Mutha Clucka, a crispy fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce, pickles and miso ranch, and The Hot Chick, with Nashville style fried chicken breast, pickles, lettuce, secret sauce; served on King's Hawaiian rolls.

The restaurants will also offer The Absolute Brands’ delivery-and-pickup-only concepts – Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos, Bad Mutha Clucka, Big Belly Burgers, JAILBIRD and Plant B. The Absolute Brands is a restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and multiple unique concepts, inspired by Dog Haus’ menu and served out of the brand’s existing locations and ghost kitchens.