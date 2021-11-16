Dog Haus Inks Deal to Enter Wisconsin

Dog Haus announced today that it has signed an area development agreement with new franchisee ROC Ventures to introduce the acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage, and burger concept to Wisconsin.

Mike Zimmerman, president of ROC Ventures, was already a huge fan of the award-winning brand and menu, and was sold on the idea of becoming a franchisee when he learned about Dog Haus’ ghost kitchen concepts. ROC Ventures plans to open five Dog Haus locations throughout the Milwaukee and Waukesha areas, with the first set to open in the summer of 2022 at the multimillion-dollar Ballpark Commons development, Milwaukee’s newest mixed-use entertainment district.

The Dog Haus location will be tethered to the new Luxe Golf development within Ballpark Commons, which will include 57 golf entertainment bays, a second restaurant, and a beer garden. The Ballpark Commons development encompasses 265 apartments, 145 senior living units, a medical office, an indoor performance center, office and retail space, a baseball stadium, The Rock Sports Complex, and a skiing and tubing hill.

Luxe Golf’s future development plans include a 98-room hotel, a retail building, a brewpub, and a mixed-use apartment building.

“To say that Ballpark Commons is badass is an understatement,” says Dog Haus Director of Franchise Development Erik Hartung. “So, we couldn’t be more excited that ROC Ventures is planning to make Dog Haus’ Wisconsin debut in their phenomenal development. Zimmerman and his crew have extensive knowledge of the area and a proven track record of success in bringing one-of-a-kind concepts, like Dog Haus, to new areas. We look forward to teaming up with them as we bring The Absolute Würst to the Milwaukee and Waukesha areas.”

The new Dog Haus locations will serve the brand’s full menu including gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, fried chicken creations, and sides. Haus Dog creations feature signature all-beef dogs with unique toppings served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Haus Burgers feature 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics in one-of-a-kind creations like The Hangover, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, Haus chili, fried egg and mayo, and the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, and garlic aioli.

Rounding out Dog Haus’ menu offerings will be craveable sandwiches, wings and strips using humanely raised, hormone and antibiotic-free chicken, including fried chicken sandwich creations like the Bad Mutha Clucka, a crispy fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce, pickles and miso ranch, and The Hot Chick, with Nashville style fried chicken breast, pickles, lettuce, secret sauce; served on King's Hawaiian rolls.

The restaurants will also offer The Absolute Brands’ delivery-and-pickup-only concepts – Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos, Bad Mutha Clucka, Big Belly Burgers, JAILBIRD and Plant B. The Absolute Brands is a restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and multiple unique concepts, inspired by Dog Haus’ menu and served out of the brand’s existing locations and ghost kitchens.