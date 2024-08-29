Get ready to raise a stein at Dog Haus’ inaugural Oktoberfest — a two-month-long party featuring limited-time menu items and collaborations with iconic German beer and liquor brands Paulaner and Jagermeister. These festivities are slated to transform its locations into unique, must-visit destinations where food and beverage fans can “Prost!” like a pro.

Available at all Dog Haus locations beginning Sept. 3, the star of the celebration is the Oktoberwürst, a mouthwatering beer cheese pretzel bratwurst topped with caramelized onions, grilled sauerkraut, mustard aioli and scallions, all nestled in Dog Haus’ signature grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. For those craving breakfast no matter the time of day, the Oktoberwürst Burrito, from the Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos sub-brand menu, brings together the same flavorful beer cheese sausage with three eggs, caramelized onions, scallions, crispy tots, American cheese and spicy mayo, all wrapped up in a toasted flour tortilla.

Of course, no Oktoberfest-inspired celebration is complete without pretzels and Dog Haus is serving up two irresistible versions this year in bite-size form — one savory and one sweet. Starting Oct. 1, guests can try both savory and sweet versions, made from King’s Hawaiian’s soft pretzel bites. The savory bites are served with a beer cheese sauce made with Paulaner’s Oktoberfestbier, while the sweet ones are dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese frosting.

To complement these German-inspired dishes, Dog Haus has partnered with two legendary brands — Paulaner and Jägermeister — to bring authentic flavors to the forefront. Guests can pair their meals with Paulaner’s beloved Oktoberfestbier – Germany’s #1 Oktoberfest lager – known for its full-bodied, harmonious taste and only available during Oktoberfest, or a shot of Jägermeister, the iconic liqueur made from a complex blend of 56 herbs, fruits, roots and spices.

All Dog Haus locations and kitchens will offer pretzel bites, while all Biergarten locations will feature both pretzel bites and Paulaner Oktoberfestbier. Biergarten locations with full bars will take their Oktoberfest offerings up a notch by adding Jägermeister shots.

“Oktoberfest is our way of honoring our favorite German tradition while offering menu items that you rarely find on this side of the pond,” said Dog Haus Founding Partner André Vener. “We’ve crafted unique dishes that capture the essence of German cuisine and we’re proud to pair them with iconic brands like Paulaner and Jägermeister. This event is going to be an experience that authentically honors flavor, culture and community.”

As always, Dog Haus is committed to giving back and this celebration is no exception. For every Oktoberwürst and Oktoberwürst Burrito sold, $1 will be donated to Dog Haus’ national charity partner, No Kid Hungry, to help feed kids in need across the country.