Dog Haus to Open in Spring, Texas

The Spring community can now enjoy mouthwatering gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers, plant-based and fried chicken offerings at their very own Dog Haus, while supporting their neighborhood schools.

On Oct. 22, the acclaimed craft-casual concept will officially make its local debut at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road in Spring. To celebrate, Dog Haus will donate 15% of all food and beverage sales during the grand opening weekend to the Spring Independent School District Education Foundation.

“We’re excited to partner up with Spring ISD to support local schools as we open our doors to this wonderful community,” says Dog Haus Franchisee Jason Rappaport. “We believe in their mission of preparing students for success in college, career and life by providing a strong educational foundation. We invite everyone to come out during opening weekend, meet our amazing team and taste the Dog Haus difference.”

Guests will also have the chance to score big from Nov. 7 to Dec. 7 through Dog Haus’ special text-to-win giveaway. Fans can enter by texting ‘WIN SPRING’ to (833) 440-1110 or by scanning a QR code and then pressing send. 50 lucky winners will claim one free Haus Dog a month until December 31, 2023. Plus, everyone is guaranteed a consolation prize of a burger and beer for $6.99 through January 7, 2023.

Following these exciting events will be Free Haus Dog Week starting Nov. 14. This offer is valid for one free Haus Dog per mobile coupon at Dog Haus Spring. Dine in only. Not valid online or through the Dog Haus App. No additions or substitutions. Must redeem the coupon in the cashier's presence. While supplies last.

“There are so many reasons to enjoy The Absolute Würst gourmet hot dogs, sausages and burgers this fall, and we hope to provide a fun, new atmosphere for friends and family to gather in the Spring community,” Rappaport continues.

Spring’s first Dog Haus will be open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and 11 a.m to 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Located in a high foot-traffic area off N. Freeway Service Road at Spring Stuebner Road and Holzwarth Road, Dog Haus is the perfect spot to grab a delicious dog on the go or sit-down and savor every bite.

This opening will mark the third Dog Haus in the Houston area and 11th in Texas.