Continuing a delicious collaboration, Dog Haus, the award-winning craft casual brand known for its innovative menu, is teaming up with internet food personality and podcast host Josh Elkin to introduce a decadently juicier and cheesier new creation: the Big Hac.

Available from Feb. 17 through March 31, the Big Hac is an elevated two-layered sandwich featuring six ounces of Angus beef smashed, grilled and chopped with white American cheese, stacked with secret sauce, lettuce, pickles and onions — plus a grilled cheese sandwich in the middle — all on a toasted Big Marty’s sesame seed bun. Dog Haus recommends pairing it with a crisp lager for the ultimate experience.

“Josh’s ability to reinvent comfort foods fits perfectly with what we do at Dog Haus,” said Dog Haus Executive VP of Operations Raz Mahrouk. “The Big Hac takes an already great burger and makes it unforgettable. This creation’s got everything — cheesy, savory, crispy — and the grilled cheese in the middle is a game-changer.”

Elkin, based in Los Angeles, has built a loyal following of more than 1.3 million Instagram fans with his creative takes on familiar dishes. The former chef of the OG “Epic Meal Time” series and host of the “Full DisCOURSE” podcast continues to push the boundaries of food, inspiring audiences to rethink what is possible in the kitchen.

“Dog Haus is always down to push limits and reimagine what people expect from their favorite foods,” Elkin said. “The Big Hac is our take on a beloved burger — only more daring and satisfying. It’s everything you love, but we cranked it up a notch. Trust me, you won’t want to miss this one.”

With more exciting projects with Elkin planned for 2025 and beyond, Dog Haus continues to innovate with creative collaborations and menu items that push the envelope.