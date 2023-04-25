Dog Haus Plots Expansion in Texas

Like many of its California friends and neighbors, Dog Haus is finding green pastures and untapped potential for growth in the Lone Star State.

The acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept is joining the influx of West Coast residents and businesses setting up shop in Texas and will leave a delicious impact on the local culinary scene. Dog Haus is expected to add several dozen new restaurants in the coming years, pushing its total to over 30 in some of Texas’ largest markets.

Dog Haus is opening a six-pack of its own in 2023, starting with the opening of its DFW location in Arlington before Memorial Day and another in Frisco. Two new restaurants are also slated to open in San Antonio along with additional outposts in the Austin and Houston areas, with each scheduled to open before the end of the fall.

“We’ve done great business and established strong roots in the community ever since we opened our first DFW location in Richardson,” says Dog Haus Executive Vice President of Franchise Development Erik Hartung. “Texans appreciate quality food, great customer service and a good time, so we’re already a match made in heaven. Dog Haus continues to grow and gain more fans, so there’s no doubt that everything is bigger in Texas.”

Dawn and Josh Sipera inked a development deal that includes four restaurants in the DFW area, including the new Dog Haus Biergarten in Frisco. The Dallas residents will focus on the northern suburbs for their agreement, with Dog Haus still looking for franchise partners to finish out DFW development.

San Antonio is also getting two new locations this year with Dog Haus opening its third Biergarten on Potranco Road this summer. The absolute würst sausage maker is also setting up shop inside McIntyre’s, the popular indoor/outdoor bar, to offer San Antonio a fourth spot to get their Haus Dog or Haus Burger fix.

The partnership is one of Dog Haus’ most innovative collaborations to date, providing gourmet food options to McIntyre’s guest at its new North Star location while they enjoy a beer or cocktail at their table or lounge. This is the first time the hangout spot will offer dining as Dog Haus will provide the “grill” to McIntyre’s “bar.”

“Being able to partner with a growing Texas brand like McIntyre’s makes perfect sense for us,” says Hartung. “They’re known for being a great place to hang out and have a good time, just like Dog Haus, and we’re both looking to expand our footprint in the state. We’re a good fit, so why not do it together?”

Dog Haus will wrap up its expansion this year with new restaurants in the Houston and Austin areas. The Missouri City location is scheduled to open this summer, while the Austin suburb of Cedar Park will debut later this fall.

The brand known for its creative monthly Sausage Series will break into a new market in 2024 with the closing of its most recent development deal with father-daughter team of Gregg Strasburger and Erin LeDoux . The agreement calls for three new Dog Haus locations in Central Texas, with restaurants in Waco, Temple and Killeen.

Dog Haus operates 55 brick-and-mortar locations nationwide, with eight currently open in Texas.